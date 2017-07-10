Uganda: Politics Hurting Critical Service Delivery in Uganda

opinion

Many years ago as I was growing up, I used to be mesmerised by the stories of former president Daniel arap Moi's political gimmicks. He had high level of political ingenuity to the extent that he was given a title of "professor of politics". He was able to rule Kenya for 21 years uninterrupted because of the political gimmicks he played. He indirectly caused the split of Ford into Ford Kenya and FORD Asili.

A story is told of how Moi tricked Kenneth Matiba into causing the breakaway from main Ford party to form Ford Asili. It is said that one day when he heard that Matiba was coming back into the country from an overseas trip, he organised (even funded) many people to go and gather at the airport to receive him.

When Matiba arrived and saw a multitude of people waiting to receive him at the airport, he got excited and decided he had enough following to start his own party, which he eventually did, naming it FORD Asili.

Of course the crowd was not of genuine supporters. The split of FORD further weakened the Opposition and Moi was able to extend his rule. He used different tactics, including offering money and jobs to defeat his political opponents.

In Uganda, President Museveni can qualify to be referred to as a professor of politics in the sense that he has been able to outsmart his political opponents and has even ruled for nine years more than Moi. He uses many tactics although some may not be very ethical. Museveni's 31-year rule has given Ugandans a relative long period of peace and stability. Many have built homes and businesses, more children are now in school, roads have been built, etc.

The cry among many Ugandans is that there is no money, but many are in the meantime building houses and educating their children. A drive from Ntinda to Gayaza is an indication that well as many Ugandans may not have money, there are others who have built homes. The traffic jam is yet another indicator that many Ugandans now have means to afford cars.

Museveni's regime has, however, had many challenges which threaten to erode these achievements. Some of the biggest challenges have been corruption, and of recent, hard economic times. But there is one challenge that I want to focus on in this article, which is - "politics hurting service delivery".

While Museveni has played his politics which has enabled him stay longer in power, the problem now is that the politics is affecting service delivery across the country. I quote a few examples to back this claim.

Before 2005, government collected graduated tax, which every adult, with a few exceptions, was required to pay. At the time of its abolition, Uganda was collecting nearly Shs100 billion annually from the tax. By extrapolation, it would be about Shs400 billion today. The money went a long way in ensuring provision of social services. This tax was abolished in 2005 mainly in an effort to win voters.

The then presidential candidate Col Kizza Besigye, during campaigns, had promised the electorate that he would abolish Graduated tax if elected to power. So, in order not to lose votes, Museveni was forced to move fast and remove the tax. This decision has adversely affected the citizens. Not only did we have a slash in our revenues, but it has also discouraged people from engaging in productive work.

Another move that was politically motivated was the decision by the President to involve the army to play a role in driving Operation Wealth Creation. I cannot comprehend why agricultural advisory could be handed to soldiers, many of whom who are trained to protect and defend the country from external aggression.

I doubt whether during their training, they are taught to grow crops or rear livestock. My suspicion is that this was a political perhaps to keep the soldiers busy. My fear is that it might be a hindrance to the country realising the much talked about agricultural revolution. It might also delay the attainment of middle income status by 2020.

The President has used job appointments as a way of rewarding people loyal to him or to people in Opposition to win them over. In my view, this is yet another case of politics getting in the way of service delivery. Where loyalty is normally considered instead of competence and experience, the result is that it compromises service delivery. It also demoralises competent people.

The President has every right to reward people on the basis of loyalty. However, it would be good if he found other ways of rewarding people without compromising service delivery.

Mr Makobore is a farmer,