Uganda: Kadaga Wants Profit Repatriation Controlled

Kampala — Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga wants something done to investors who repatriate profits earned in Uganda instead of reinvesting some of them here.

Most of the proceeds multi-national corporations make here, get transferred to the home country of the investor. Ms Kadaga believes that is a raw deal and now wants something done about it.

Already, there are some governments that have restrictions that prevent drain of capital.

Speaking last week at a conference organised by the ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, Ms Kadaga said: "We have companies that have nothing to show here in the country because after making their money here they take it all out of the country's economy."

She continued: "In India, this cannot happen. You leave some money in the economy or dedicate some percentage in corporate social responsibility. But here nothing is left. We need to look at this with a view of stopping it."

As a country, Uganda has liberalised 100 per cent of her economy, implying that there are no restrictions to investors who, among other things, can repatriate their entire capital or profits out of the country as and when they deem fit.

According to Economic Policy Research Centre, Uganda has more than 2,300 exporting firms but the majority are foreign owned.

As a result, most of the profit is repatriated. There is no local ownership of resources, and new technologies are hardly transferred to boost productive capacity.