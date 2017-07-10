Kenya: Odinga Discharged From Hospital, Says No Cause for Alarm

Nairobi — NASA Presidential candidate Raila Odinga was on Sunday night briefly hospitalised after addressing a series of campaign rallies in Kilifi County.

His aides had earlier said they suspected food poisoning and promised regular updates.

"NASA presidential candidate has been hospitalised after successful rallies in Kilifi County," his Spokesman Dennis Onyango said, "We suspect food poisoning."

He was later discharged and assured his supporters that "there is no cause for alarm."

"My condition is not a critical condition, it not a condition that requires admission. it is not really a medical condition. So as you see me now the doctors are discharging me. There is no cause for alarm," he told journalists."

Below is a statement by Raila's top advisor Salim Lone issued when the former Prime Minister was hospitalised:

This is a brief to indicate that while at the Mombasa Airport to take a flight back to Nairobi the NASA presidential candidate Raila Odinga felt slightly unwell. His colleagues with him, including Mr Kalonzo Musyoka, Mr Musalia Mudavadi, Mr Moses Wetangula and Senator James Orengo decided that it was best that a doctor examined him before Mr Odinga took the flight to Nairobi.

Mr Odinga himself felt that there was no need for this but he was persuaded by his colleagues that it was best to not travel at this time.

Mr Odinga feels quite comfortable and is being examined by a doctor at Mombasa Hospital. The doctor feels that there is absolutely no cause for alarm.

There is absolutely no reason for anyone to worry about Mr Odinga's health. We will send out another note shortly updating you on Mr Odinga's plans.