Kenya: Champs KCB, Equity for Africa Chess Championship

Kenya National Chess League champions KCB and Equity Bank will represent the country in 2017 African Clubs Champions Cup from July 23 to August 1 in Cairo.

The Kenya Chess Federation settled on the two bitter rivals who finished first and second in the last season's league standings. Equity Bank will rely on experienced players, led by International Master (IM) Arthur Ssegwanyi, IM Elijah Emojong, reigning national champion Kenneth Omollo, Fide Master Steve Ouma, Peter Diing, Moses Andiwoh, Victor Hongo, Benard Wanjala, Njagi Kabugu, John Mukabi, Woman Fide Master Ivy Amoko, WFM Sanjana Deshpande and Daphne Mwikali.

Nine-time league champions KCB on other hand, will be represented by former national champion Ben Magana, FM Harold Wanyama, Jackson Kamau, Philip Singe, Ben Nguku, Ricky Sang, Wachira Wachania, Joseph Methu, Gloria Jumba and WFM Rose Wabuti.

This will be an acid test for the two clubs, who have dominated the local scene over the year, as they look to do well in their debut in the continental event.

Equity Bank team manager Benard Wanjala believes the two clubs have what it takes to raffle feathers on the continental stage. "You look at the players in both teams, they have played in many international event and it will not be a surprise making their mark in this continental competition," Wanjala, who is also the Kenya Chess Federation chairman, said.

The tournament has been organised by the African Chess Confederation (ACC), the Egyptian Chess Federation (ECF) in Conjunction with Eastern Company Club.

In the local league, Equity consolidated their league lead after beating Checkmates 4-1 at the weekend. The win took Equity to 34 points ahead of Nairobi Chess Club (33) and KCB (30).

In other matches, Nairobi Chess Club beat Tritonites Stars 5-0, Strathmore University beat Kenyatta University 3-2, Anchor chess club beat Technical University 3-2, KCB hit Deadly Bishops 3.5-1.5 and University of Nairobi drew 2.5 -2.5 with Black Knights.