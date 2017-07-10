Kenya: Isiolo Governor Doyo Promises Opponents Tough Contest

Isiolo Governor Godana Doyo Sunday unveiled his second term manifesto warning his opponents of a bruising contest as the general election draws near.

Mr Doyo unveiled his nine-point manifesto alongside his four-year track record in an overnight fundraising meeting at Sarova Shaba Hotel.

More than Sh76 million was raised for funding the final stretch of his campaigns.

The governor, who was accompanied by his wife Madina Doyo, running mate Barnabas Esunyen and former Isiolo Speaker Mohamed Tubi among other supporters from the business community, expressed confidence of winning a second term in office based on his performance.

In a veiled attack on Senator Mohamed Kuti, his main rival, Mr Doyo said his development record cannot be matched with that of opponents who have been in leadership for more than 10 years.

TRANSFORMED ISIOLO

"I am laying bare my development [record] in the last four-and-a-half years which is evident in every part of this county. We have transformed Isiolo through improved access to health, water and early childhood education among others. If you compare my opponents' manifestos with ours, you will realise why I deserve a second term," Mr Doyo said.

Some of the achievements cited by the governor include the employment of 300 Early Child Development Education (ECDE) teachers, building of more than 300 ECDE classrooms, establishment of the first medical training college, sinking of more than 20 boreholes, allocation of more than Sh100 million in bursaries, reduction in infant mortality rate, construction of 10 maternal healthcare centres, street lighting and improved infrastructure, among others.

LIVESTOCK SECTOR

He also promises to improve the livestock sector through market linkages and improved security, besides promoting cash transfer and youth empowerment programmes.

The county boss said if re-elected, he will focus on development projects meant to make Isiolo a city under the Vision 2030.

"If there will be another city apart from Nairobi, it will be in Isiolo. We have started the journey to make Isiolo the preferred destination in Kenya," he said.

In his manifesto, the governor pledges to promote the establishment of export processing zones for leather and agriculture, increase access to medical insurance, spend Sh150 million every year in bursaries, establish six technical training centres, build water reservoirs to increase access and establish camel and goat milk processing plants.

KUTI MANIFESTO

This comes a week after Senator Kuti unveiled his manifesto promising to exploit opportunities provided by the Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia Transport (Lapsset) corridor, the Isiolo International Airport and other Vision 2030 projects for economic growth and job creation.

However, Mr Doyo accused Dr Kuti of fighting him since they were elected as a team in 2013.

Both campaigned as a team under URP which won majority of the seats in the county.

"I have faced a lot of opposition since 2013 and I did not know that the fights were coming from within. They plotted how to sabotage my government so that they can have an easy time unseating me this year. The infighting delayed many activities but we are back on track. My position as governor has taught me a lot," Mr Doyo said.

INTIMIDATION

The governor said some of his rivals have turned to intimidating his supporters but he expressed confidence that he will carry the day on August 8.

"Let them dare me because they have not seen the other side of Doyo. They know me as a polite person who smiles all the time. I know they are desperate because they have not been on the ground and the reality is setting in too late. I will not allow my supporters to be intimidated. We want peace to prevail across the county," he said.

Mr Doyo added, "No one can beat me in Isiolo because I have support from all parts of the county. Those who think otherwise are lost. My support cut across all communities in the county."

HANDOUTS

He said the residents had moved on from politics of relying on handouts to decide on whom to vote for during elections.

"Isiolo has changed because our people have outgrown politics of handouts. Some of those in the race were elected and disappeared to Nairobi and are not versed with the reality," he said.

Mr Doyo is contesting on a Party for Democracy and Reforms (PDR) ticket.

On the other hand, Dr Kuti is being backed by other independent candidates.

Others in the race include Abdul Bahari Ali Jillo (Jubilee), Adan Kabelo (ODM), Mohammed Gullied (Chama Cha Mashinani) and Anwar Ahmed (Maendeleo Chap Chap).