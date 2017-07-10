Photo: The Monitor

A forex trader exchanges Uganda Shillings with US dollars at a forex company in Kampala.

Kampala — The Anglican Chaplain for Parliament, Rev Canon Christine Shimanya, has advised Christians who give offertory in Shillings to also bring dollars and pounds.

"Some Christians have dollars and pounds earned from international conferences; instead they change the money to Shillings before bringing it to church as offertory. Bring those dollars and pounds, God needs them," Rev Can Shimanya said while delivering a sermon at Namugongo Martyrs Church of Uganda yesterday.

She also criticised Christians who prefer physical exercises to prayers on Sunday.

Canon Henry Ssegawa also supported Rev Canon Shimanya's call, saying the church needs money with higher purchasing power.

"Some church members are already contributing in dollars, pounds, Kenya Shillings name it. They have told you to bring dollars and pounds so please give dollars and pounds as offertory," he said.

Rev Shimanya also urged the congregation to seek God in order to prosper.

"Repent repeatedly and seek God in your life, business and at work. You find that you pray but none of your prayers have been answered. You have to repent to clear and clean the way for blessings," she said .

"If you plant righteousness in the family, you will reap good children. Be strict and tough on children to have them grow up into responsible persons," Rev Shimanya advised.