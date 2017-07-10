Uganda: Ssebaana, the Unlikely DP President

In 2006, at 72 years old, Ssebaana was pushed by a group of largely young DP stalwarts to compete for the presidency. It was clear that his chances of winning were very remote, but winning was not the key objective of his candidature.

A group of DP supporters had been disenchanted with the decision of Ssebaana's predecessor, Dr Paul Kawanga Ssemogerere, to back Dr Kizza Besigye in the 2001 presidential elections. Dr Besigye had just broken ranks with President Museveni's ruling Movement after authoring an indicting dossier against the system in 1999.

Dr Ssemogerere's leadership of DP was at that time being challenged by a group led by Francis Bwengye, who had splintered the party. Hajj Nasser Ntege Ssebaggala, who had returned to the country after serving a jail term in the US over fraud, which had cost him his Kampala mayoral job, had picked momentum and was rearing to challenge for the presidency on the DP ticket.

Dr Ssemogerere, low on energy at nearly 70 years old and weary of political battles having been at the centre of it for more than 40 years, was not keen on taking a third shot at the presidency in 2001, and it was largely thought he favoured Anthony Wagaba Ssekweyama, then DP publicity secretary, to take over the mantle of the party and lead it into the election.

But Ssekweyama died in a car crash in 2000, leaving Dr Ssemogerere short of options. Hajj Ssebagala and Mr Bwengye, on the other hand, kept pushing, but for some reason or the other, Dr Ssemogerere who had been at the helm of DP since 1980, did not seem to deem any of them qualified to lead DP.

Hajj Ssebaggala's presidential ambitions in 2001 were eventually scuttled by the Uganda National Examinations Board deeming his academic papers to be not equivalent to A-Level, which is the minimum requirement for a presidential aspirant.

With his presidential bid dead in the water, Hajj Ssebaggala threw his weight behind the already blossoming candidature of Dr Besigye, which already had the "unequivocal" support of Dr Ssemogerere.

Dr Ssemogerere had, in President Museveni's first Cabinet, worked as Internal Affairs minister, deputised by Dr Besigye. He vouched for his former deputy as a man of integrity who Ugandans should trust.

Mr Bwengye, on the other hand, stuck to his guns and pushed through with his shot at the presidency even without the support of DP, in the end garnering 22,751 votes, which accounted for a paltry 0.31 per cent of the total votes. Mr Museveni was declared winner with 69 per cent, with Dr Besigye, who Dr Ssemogerere and Hajj Ssebagala backed, reaping about 28 per cent of the votes.

All the while, Ssebaana steadfastly stood behind Ssemogerere, designated as the treasurer-general of DP even when political parties' activities were by law restricted to the headquarters in Kampala.

Dr Ssemogerere would keep on as DP leader through the tumultuous period between 2001 and 2005, during which the Constitution was amended to remove the two five-year term limit to the presidency, and changeover from the no-party system, which was called the Movement system, to a multiparty system.

DP then set out to renew its leadership in 2005, ahead of the 2006 elections, and Dr Ssemogerere was ready to take his bow. Ssebaana, the last of his generation to stand up and lead DP, defeated current president Norbert Mao in a vote Mao claimed was coloured by tribalism. DP had been branded a party for Baganda and Catholics, and Mr Mao was just one not of those. But even Ssebaana was not both. He was a Muganda but not Catholic.

Mao first threatened to pull out of the delegates' conference after his defeat until he was assuaged by the offer of being DP vice president. Ssebaana would later name him his campaign manager for the 2006 election, and perhaps a promise to relinquish the party presidency to him five years later.

As DP president, Ssebaana was deemed to have increasingly come under the influence of youthful DP members, who usually played a big role in his decisions. Ssebaana, as would perhaps be expected of a 72-year-old running against a State-party that had proscribed political parties for 20 years, performed dismally in the election, garnering a meagre 109,583 votes, which accounted for less than two per cent of the total votes.

That was the election, according to official results, in which Mr Museveni was pushed hardest by Dr Besigye, with Mr Museveni polling 59 per cent against Dr Besigye's 37 per cent of the total votes.

After the election, Ssebaana's remaining role was evidently to hand over to another DP leader, and this would alienate him from his former colleagues, including Dr Ssemogerere. The process that led to the election of Mr Mao as DP president in Mbale, entailed deep misunderstandings that saw players like Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago alienated from the party.

It was suggested that due to the misunderstandings, a reconciliation process should be embarked on before the Mbale delegates' conference of 2010, and the negotiations involved Dr Ssemogerere, Prof Fredrick Ssempeebwa, and even Cardinal Emmanuel Wamala. But Ssebaana was swayed by the faction of the party that supported Mao, among them current DP vice president Fred Mukasa Mbidde, and former treasurer Isa Kikungwe, among others.

Ssebaana led the team that went for the Mbale delegates' conference where Mr Mao defeated Hajj Ssebaggala to succeed Ssebaana, and Hajj Ssebaggala quit the party citing rigging. Mr Samuel Lubega Mukaaku, who had expressed interest in vying for the DP presidency, skipped the Mbale conference, just like prominent party members, including Mr Lukwago and Mukono Municipality MP Betty Nambooze.

Dr Ssemogerere and his former colleagues with whom they had led the party with Ssebaana - like Damiano Lubega and Mariano Drametu - also skipped the Mbale conference, just like Prof Ssempeebwa and lawyers John Baptist Kakooza and Joseph Balikuddembe, who had played an instrumental role in DP legal triumphs against laws that sought to restrict political space in the country at the turn of the century.

As it were, Ssebaana, who had risen to the leadership of DP as an after-thought, especially because Ssekweyama died unexpectedly, had broken ranks with his political brothers.

Profile

John Ssebaana Kizito, fallen former DP president

Age. 83

Background. He was former Democratic Party president, Kampala mayor, prominent businessman and property owner.

Education. King's College Budo, Makerere University and University of Oregon in the US where he got a Master's in Economics.

Work experience. For 10 years he was a member of the East African Legislative Assembly. Ssebaana also worked as the chairman of National Insurance Corporation, after which he was elected MP for Kampala South. He was also shadow minister of Foreign Affairs between 1981 and 1985, during which he was also acting Leader of the Opposition.