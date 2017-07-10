10 July 2017

Uganda: Nakiwala Backtracks On Onyebuki Stance

By Elvis Senono

Kampala — Isolated and heavily criticised for her stance on the injury suffered by former Express defender Vincent Onyebuki, club chairperson Florence Nakiwala seems to have had a change of heart.

The Express boss also Minister of State for Youth and Children affairs, yesterday visited the Nigerian player for the first time since Thursday when she advised him "to get help elsewhere from well-wishers" despite the player breaking his leg playing for the club in a league game against Proline on May 09.

"Yes she has joined the initiative and she has been with the player at Mulago," confirmed Hamza Jjunju one of the initiators of the "save Onyebuki" project.

While stating publicly that the club would not continue looking after the player, Nakiwala faced alot of public criticism while it is also widely believed that members on her executive committee shared a different stance.

The player is however still expected to move to Corsu today ahead of further surgery.

Last week doctors advised the Nigerian defender who signed for the club in January on a short contract until the end of last season to give up on any hopes of playing competitive football.

