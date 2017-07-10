Nigeria: Osun Senatorial Bye-Election Speaks Volumes About APC's Fate in 2019, Says PDP

Savouring its victory in last Saturday's Osun West Senatorial bye-election, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday said the party's victory was clear evidence that Nigerians would push the All Progressives Congress (APC) out of power in 2019.

A statement by its caretaker committee spokesman, Dayo Adeyeye, said, "Our party's victory at the poll is a general reflection on the reawakening of Nigerians to the deceit of the APC-led administration at all levels, hence, the overwhelming rejection of the APC by the Osun West electorate."

"We are confident that without the interference of the APC in the current leadership issues in our party, the PDP remains the party to beat in all elections in the country," the statement added.

Reacting to the outcome of the poll, former Minister of Police Affairs, Jelili Adesiyan yesterday described Ademola Adeleke's victory as the end of the road for the APC in Osun State and congratulated the people for their unique outing.

Also yesterday, the National Secretary of the PDP, Wale Oladipo, described the outcome of the poll as a reflection of the wishes of the electorate.

Oladipo in a statement commended the people of the senatorial district to pick Adeleke as the candidate of their choice.

Meanwhile, Adeleke has lauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the success of the bye-election and urge the electoral umpire to continue to evolve new strategies that strengthen the electoral process and the nation's democracy.

Besides, he also announced a N250 million bursary for students in all the 10 local councils in the senatorial district.

However, Governor Rauf Aregbesola yesterday congratulated Adeleke on his election victory, saying with the result of the poll the people of Osun have spoken.

Adeleke defeated the APC candidate, Mudashiru Hussein, winning in nine of the 10 local councils in the senatorial District.

Also, former Deputy Governor of the state, Iyiola Omisore congratulated Adeleke PDP on the party's victory at the bye-election, describing the outcome of the election as the birth of a new dawn for the PDP in Osun and the Southwest.