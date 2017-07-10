Uganda: Tunisia Jet in for Rugby Africa Gold Cup Battle

Kampala — A Tunisian delegation of 26 people (23 players, 3 officials) has this afternoon landed at Entebbe International Airport for Saturday's Rugby Africa Gold Cup match against Uganda Rugby Cranes at Legends Rugby Grounds, Lugogo.

The Tunisians connected from Nairobi, where they suffered a 100-10 defeat at the hands of Kenya Simbas on Saturday.

According to Robert Bwali, a Uganda Rugby Union official, another group is expected to touch down later today: "Officially, we cater for 26 people but we are told more are coming in aboard the Kenya Airways evening flight. But these ones shall be on their own," he said.

The team resides at Nob View Hotel in Ntinda. By press time, they hadn't released their training program.

On Saturday, Uganda will be looking to build on their impressive start that saw them draw 33-33 with Kenya and win 17-16 against Senegal in their first two games.

On the contrary, Tunisia kicked off the campaign with two losses to Namibia (53-07), plus yesterday's big loss to Kenya.

The last time Tunisia came here, in 2009, they beat Uganda 41-17.