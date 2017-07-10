9 July 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Fallen Iganga Woman MP - Chaos As Mourners Attack MPs Over Burial Funds

Tagged:

Photo: Daily Monitor
Hailat Kaudha Magumba
By Yazid Yolisigira

Chaos has erupted at the function convened to appreciate the works of the fallen Iganga District MP Hailat Kaudha Grace when a group of youth supporters of the deceased attacked Busoga Members of parliament over burial fees.

Kaudha 31, died of pregnancy complications at Mulago National Referral Hospital in Kawempe on Saturday.

The group led by Ismail Typac accused the MPs on the organizing committee of the fallen legislator of embezzling the funds meant for the function. The committee is chaired by Moses Grace Balyeku, the Jinja West MP.

Chaos started at about 10.00am Sunday when the group stormed Jinja west and Iganga municipality MPs alleging that the legislators misappropriated the shs 30million which they received from parliament for burial arrangements.

"We need to know where the Shs29 million went. You have only released Shs1 million yet the funds were for organizing this function," Mr Typac asked Mr Balyeku,

All this occurred before the body was delivered at Iganga municipal council primary school for public viewing and later be taken to Magogo village in Nawaningi sub county for burial.

The group claimed that the legislators misappropriated the funds and tasked them to explain.

"We shall not allow you to make any speech at the function until you release the funds," another unidentified youth charged at the legislators.

The legislators however denied the accusations and told the protestors that parliament had handed over burial arrangements to A-plus funeral services.

Mr Balyeku said parliament promised to send condolence fees which was yet to come

"I want to state it clearly that I have not received any money from parliament for this function. The burial arrangements were given to A-plus and we are just monitors,"Mr Balyeku told reporters.

Iganga municipality P Peter Mugema denied the allegations and said he only received Shs1 million from Busoga parliamentary caucus which he handed over to the mother of the deceased.

"I received Shs1 million from Busoga parliamentary caucus and I am also perturbed by the poor arrangements by A-plus funeral services,"Mr Mugema said.

The charged youth were however not convinced until an unidentified man got out Shs500,000 which he gave them to share.

The group calmed down and dispersed with at least Shs10,000 each.

