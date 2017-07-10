Kenya: Shot Putter Akoth Dreams Big in Championship

Young shot putter Peninah Akoth's dream is to follow in the footsteps of national shot-put record holder, the legendary Elizabeth Olaba, and perhaps even do better.

Lanky shot putter Akoth, who stands at six feet tall, says it's a high time Olaba's record was broken, and she believes she is the one to break it in a matter of time.

Olaba's national record of 15.60 metres set on June 27, 1987 still stands 30 years later.

But first, Akoth would like to make history by becoming the first Kenyan to win a world shot-put title when the World Under-18 Championship gets underway on Wednesday at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

"I want to aim at 16m during the championships and qualify for the World Under-20 next year," said the ambitious but focused Akoth, who is a Form Two student at Osingo Secondary School in Migori County.

The 17-year-old Akoth says she has set targets which are achievable with good coaching and training since she has improved with every competition and training.

She was unbeatable at the secondary school national games in her speciality in Mombasa, where she registered a throw of 12.47 metres. She improved it to 13.42m during the World Under-18 trails in Nairobi.

"Mombasa was good experience for me since I remember having struggle with a slow start in the preliminaries, coming third before finally winning it," said the talented youngster.

"My performance at the trials in Nairobi was simply amazing but I believe there is more room for improvement."

The self-driven Akoth embraced shot, discus and javelin in 2015 at Class Eight at Wuoth Ogik Primary School in Migori County with encouragement from her teacher Paul Ongete.

Her talent had manifested itself much earlier when she won bronze in discus and shot-put during primary schools national games that year. "There is no secret to it... it's all about hard work, self-belief and God's blessings," said Akoth.

Akoth later enrolled in Form One at Osingo Mixed Secondary School last year and went on to claim bronze in shot-put at secondary schools national games and at secondary schools regional games respectively.

"My teacher Samuel Ondiek encouraged me to relentlessly pursue my dream when I joined Osingo. He has been helpful even with improvised equipment at school," said Akoth, who is the fourth born in a family of four girls and two boys.

"I also want to make my village that is little known in the world of athletics famous,' said Akoth, who hails from Kwa Ward village in Migori County.