A group of Diepsloot residents have barricaded roads with burning tyres and are throwing rocks at passing cars on Monday morning, Johannesburg metro police said.

Spokesperson Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar told News24 that motorists should avoid the R511 road.

The N14 highway was also closed.

The protest is believed to be about electrical issues in the area.

Minnaar said police were on scene to monitor the situation.

Source: News24