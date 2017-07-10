Kenya: Nkaissery's Life Marked By Loyalty and Abrasiveness

Joseph Kasaine Nkaissery had a long career in the public service marked by many highs and lows.

He was fiercely loyal to the establishment but his abrasive nature also put him in the crosshairs of human rights defenders.

In 1984, Nkaissery was a major in the army when he was deployed to West Pokot to disarm the warring Pokot in Operation Nyundo.

He opted for a simple tactic.

'THE GUNS'

"Using helicopters, we gathered all the cattle and goats and told the locals 'We were not brought here to herd your cows for you so bring the guns and we'll give you your cows'," he said in an interview with K24 soon after he was named to the Cabinet in 2014.

The locals refused to give up their firearms and as they dilly-dallied, the army men and the police would slaughter two cows every day for meat. They eventually gave in and after a week, the forces had more than 1,000 guns and they gave the cattle back.

This is different from the findings of the Truth Justice and Reconciliation Commission which investigated the operation.

The TJRC, chaired by Bethuel Kiplagat, found that the security operation was conducted for several months and resulted in what is popularly referred to as the Lotirir massacre.

GROSS VIOLATIONS

It found that the operation resulted in numerous other gross violations of human rights, including torture and sexual violence.

"The security agents used heavy artillery and bombed the following areas: Kadam, Achalau, Lorusuk, Kasei, Chepyomot and Tarakit hills. Moreover, the security agents confiscated or killed livestock belonging to the local population. Up to 20,000 animals are said to have been killed in the operation while others were ferried away," the TJRC report stated.

Asked about this at his vetting by the National Assembly's Committee on Appointments in December 2014, Major-General (retired) Nkaissery discounted the allegation, saying it would have required 500 lorries to transport the 10,000 heads of cattle and a journey from Kacheliba to Kajiado was improbable.

The TJRC recommended that he be prosecuted for his role in the abuses and be barred from holding public office.

PRIMARY SCHOOL

Born in Kajiado, he attended Standard One and Standard Two concurrently when he started his studies at Il Bisil Primary School. He had joined school in 1960 at the age of 11.

"The education program was that Standard One were coming in the morning and Standard Two in the afternoon. I was a boarder so I would go to Standard One in the morning and Standard Two in the afternoon," he said in the K24 interview.

At the end of his first year in school, he said, he was position three in Standard One and position one in Standard Two and was thus deemed to have qualified for promotion to Standard Three.

Nkaissery would go through another unique experience when he joined the military.

FIRST LOT

After his secondary education at Olkejuado High School, he was in the first lot of students admitted to Kenyatta University College in 1971. He was a student for one year before changing his mind and going for an interview for entrance to the Kenya Military Academy in Lanet.

He trained there for four months and then was selected to join the India Cadet Training College. It was a 13-month course but three months to the end of the studies, a change of government in Uganda that placed Idi Amin in power resulted in a change of circumstances at the school in India.

As Amin expelled Asians from India, Africans became targets at the school in India and were withdrawn. He was in yet another unique set of circumstances as he had not completed the course to become a commissioned officer.

In his mind, he said in the interview with K24, he could go back to Kenyatta University College and pick up where he left. But he had to be discharged from the army.

WAS RESOLUTE

The course is not easy, and the tall man from Il Bisil was resolute in his refusal. With him was Jomo Kenyatta's nephew Kungu Muigai and they were taken to State House to get orders from the Commander-in-Chief.

At State House, the man with the piercing stare and the bushy beard spoke to him: "Wewe kijana ndio nasikia unakataa kazi (Young man, are you the one I am told has refused to work)?"

"No sir."

"Don't call me sir. I am not a Kaburu (British colonialist) and if I am the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, you must follow orders," the founding President said.

TO CHOOSE

The young cadet was dumbstruck and when he was told to choose between repeating the course and spending time at Kamiti Prison, he chose the hardships of Lanet. He would later recall that at his commissioning, the President remembered him and told him, "Come here. Now you are going to be a great leader."

Thus began his career in the army. In 1996, he was dispatched to the United States Army War College. When he came back in 1997, he was made a Deputy Commandant and Chief Instructor of the Kenya Army.

In 1999, he was made the General Officer Commanding Western Command. He would later become an aide to then Chief of General Staff General Mahmoud Mohammed. He was a Major-General in 2002 when leaders from Maasai leaders approached and asked him to vie for the parliamentary seat.

President Moi did not like the idea but the elders told him that if he did not allow Nkaissery to leave the army and go into politics, Kanu would not win any seat in Kajiado. The President agreed and the Major-General resigned months to the election, joined Kanu and was elected.

ENTER POLITICS

The father of four - two daughters and two sons - and Manchester United fan had entered the political fray.

In Parliament, he was known as a straight-talking MP who aligned himself with the government and defended the Maasai community even when it meant going against the party's position.

On Saturday, former Narok South MP Nkoidila ole Lankas claimed that Gen Nkaissery scuttled a plan by ODM in 2008 that could have caused chaos.

"Before we were sworn in, as ODM we wanted to secede. We were rounded up in the old chambers and... a document was read that we were to secede and all of us were to secede. We were still young, but Nkaissery defied all the odds and urged all of us that secession is not an issue. He said: 'Whatever you are doing here is nonsense.' And we stood up and left," said Mr Lankas.

FIVE KILOMETRES

From his military background, the Cabinet Secretary maintained his fitness routine and told the Nation in an interview in June 2015 that he would run for five kilometres every morning.

Parliamentary reporters knew that Major-General (retired) Nkaissery would be the last person to give them a story, especially when it was about conversations held behind closed doors. "State Secret" was something he valued.

He would visit his wrath on four of the journalists (including this writer) in November 2015 when they wrote about his meeting with the Public Accounts Committee.

That time, his military precision was not working as he had forgotten that the journalists were allowed in the meeting when the letter from an auditor to the ministry's accounting officer about payments worth Sh3.8 billion was read.