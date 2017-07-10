Kenya/Tanzania: Gor Head to Dar for Everton Clash

Fifteen-time Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia leave the country on Tuesday morning for Dar es Salaam ahead of their friendly against English Premier League side Everton.

Gor Mahia, who won SportPesa Super Cup last month to earn an opportunity to play the Premiership side, will play Everton on Thursday at Tanzania National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Gor Mahia's new coach Dylan coach is in the country, and was in the stands as the team took on Bandari in their GOtv Shield fixture on Sunday in Thika.

The Englishman, who worked as manager of Under-18 side of English fourth-tier team Chesterfield until his appointment last week, arrived in Kenya Sunday morning.

Gor's Chief Executive Officer Lordvick Aduda confirmed that all 30 registered players will travel, except young winger Amos Nondi who is set to travel to Georgia to join club Georgian National League side FC Kolkheti Poti.

"The team will leave at 6.40am on Tuesday, and we have made arrangements for each member of the squad to ravel. It will be a good experience for the team, and Kerr will travel with us," he said on Sunday.

Kerr's first assignment in the SportPesa Premier League comes this Saturday when Gor play Muhoroni Youth in Kisumu.

"I have always been interested in the top team from East Africa but as you know, there's always others that are in the position. I know Gor Mahia, I love their fans. They are the soul of the club. It will be an amazing job for me," Kerr, former coach of Simba SC tactician told Nation Sport immediately upon his appointment last week.