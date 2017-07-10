South Africa: Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa Congratulates South Sudan On Celebration of National Day

press release

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has, in his capacity as Special Envoy to the Republic of South Sudan, congratulated the government and people of South Sudan on their celebration on 9 July 2017 of independence attained in 2011.

President Jacob Zuma has appointed Deputy President Ramaphosa as Special Envoy to assist in the reunification of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement and bring to an end conflict that has affected Africa's newest state since 2013.

Deputy President Ramaphosa said South Sudan's national day presented an opportunity to the country's leadership and citizens to reflect on the unity and vision for a peaceful and prosperous South Sudan that led to the achievement of independence six years ago.

Deputy President Ramaphosa has commended President Kiir and the people of South Sudan on the launch of the National Dialogue which is aimed at uniting and reconciling the people of South Sudan following the devastating conflict they have experienced and continue to go through.

Deputy President Ramaphosa had the opportunity to meet the National Dialogue Steering Committee members in Johannesburg on 1 July 2017, on which occasion Deputy President Ramaphosa appreciated the strategic intention of the Committee to ensure the inclusivity of the Dialogue. Deputy President Ramaphosa assured the Steering Committee members of South Africa's support by sharing experiences from South Africa's Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

Deputy President has expressed the wish that the National Dialogue would yield positive outcomes.

Issued by: The Presidency