Nigeria: Adamawa Begins Immunisation of 1.2 Million Children Against Polio

Yola — Adamawa State government has commenced the immunisation of 1.2 million under 5 children against polio mellitus,across the 21 local government areas of the state.

Performing the flag-off exercise in Venoklang, Girei local government area of the state, deputy governor, Engr. Martins Babale, lauded the efforts of the Tax Force Committee constituted, to enforce parents to avail their children to access the vaccines.

Babale also commended international donor agencies for ensuring that the state received vaccines meant for the immunisation at the appropriate time and by extension the country at large.

He reiterated government's commitment in eradicating diseases, as well as ensuring that the plight of children in the state waswell taken care of.

Babale urged parents to ensure that all children are vaccinated, as government is doing its best to provide the needed health care services adding that government is concerned about eradicating poverty and disease in the state.

He charged traditional leaders,interest group to speed up enlightenment campaigns in their domain on the need to imbibe the culture of vaccines in the society.

Chairman Primary Health Development Agency (PHCDA),in the state,Dr.Abdullahi Belel said, the flag off became necessary following the outbreak of polio in Borno State.