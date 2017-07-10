Nigeria: Again! Flood Renders Scores Homeless in Ibadan

For the second time in three weeks, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, experienced another frightening flooding yesterday, after a downpour which rendered scores homeless.

Though no fatality was recorded, the flooding that was occasioned by a four-hour rain also destroyed some property.

Three weeks ago, the city recorded flooding which equally destroyed some properties.

Areas affected by yesterday's flooding included Apata, Gbekuba, Odo-Ona, Akala Way and Arapaja.

At Gbekuba, a resident, Mr. Azeez Olanrewaju, said the erosion was so much that people living close to river banks had to abandon their homes to avoid being caught unawares.

Also, at Odo Ona, a resident, Biola Ajayi, said they live in great fear whenever it rains.

Ajayi said: "As the rain began this morning (yesterday) and it began to increase, we had to run out of the house because we did not know what could happen."

The South-West Coordinator of National Emergency Management Authority, NEMA, Yakubu Suleyman, said: "What is happening in Ibadan cannot be compared with the situation in Lagos. The Ibadan office has not notified me, which means that the situation is not out of hand there.

"The state government is doing its best but people do not obey planning rule."

Secretary of Oyo State Emergency Management Authority, OYSEMA, Akin Makinde, confirmed cases of flooding in Akala area of Orita Challenge and some other areas.

"There are no casualties, but we are still inspecting the areas. The problem is people built houses on waterways.

"Government is dredging the rivers, but our people must help themselves by not dum-ping refuse in drainage."