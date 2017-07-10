10 July 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Again! Flood Renders Scores Homeless in Ibadan

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ola Ajayi

For the second time in three weeks, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, experienced another frightening flooding yesterday, after a downpour which rendered scores homeless.

Though no fatality was recorded, the flooding that was occasioned by a four-hour rain also destroyed some property.

Three weeks ago, the city recorded flooding which equally destroyed some properties.

Areas affected by yesterday's flooding included Apata, Gbekuba, Odo-Ona, Akala Way and Arapaja.

At Gbekuba, a resident, Mr. Azeez Olanrewaju, said the erosion was so much that people living close to river banks had to abandon their homes to avoid being caught unawares.

Also, at Odo Ona, a resident, Biola Ajayi, said they live in great fear whenever it rains.

Ajayi said: "As the rain began this morning (yesterday) and it began to increase, we had to run out of the house because we did not know what could happen."

The South-West Coordinator of National Emergency Management Authority, NEMA, Yakubu Suleyman, said: "What is happening in Ibadan cannot be compared with the situation in Lagos. The Ibadan office has not notified me, which means that the situation is not out of hand there.

"The state government is doing its best but people do not obey planning rule."

Secretary of Oyo State Emergency Management Authority, OYSEMA, Akin Makinde, confirmed cases of flooding in Akala area of Orita Challenge and some other areas.

"There are no casualties, but we are still inspecting the areas. The problem is people built houses on waterways.

"Government is dredging the rivers, but our people must help themselves by not dum-ping refuse in drainage."

Nigeria

Nigeria, Three Others Get U.S.$639 Million Aid from U.S.

United States President, Mr. Donald Trump at the weekend promised $639 million in aid to feed people facing starvation… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.