10 July 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Flood Kills 11 in Niger

By Wole Mosadomi

Eleven people have been reported dead as a result of flooding in Suleja and Tafa Local Government areas of Niger State.

The rainfall, which lasted for about five hours, between Saturday and yesterday, also submerged some houses while many other people were injured.

Out of the deceased, nine were killed by the flood at Checheniya area of Suleja, one killed at Kuspa area of the town, while another died at Ayin-Nassarrawa in Tafa.

The houses submerged were located in Kaltuma and Angwan Gwari in Suleja Local Government Area of the state.

Vanguard gathered that some of those who lost their lives were from the same family and their bodies were yet to be found.

The Director General of Niger state Emergency Management Agency, NSEMA, Alhaji Ibrahim Inga, who confirmed the incident in Minna, said members of the Agency have already been mobilised to the area in collaboration with the villagers for rescue operation.

Nigeria

