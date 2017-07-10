Nigeria: 11 Die in Niger Flood Disaster

Minna — Eleven persons have been confirmed dead in a flood disaster caused by a five hours downpour in Suleja and part of Tafa local government areas of Niger State at the weekend even as many were injured and also property were destroyed .

LEADERSHIP gathered that nine persons were killed by the flood at checheniya area of suleja, one killed at Kuspa area of same town while one other died at Ayin -Nassarrawa in Tafa local government area of the state.

It was learnt that though the five hours rain submerged and destroyed houses and property respectively worth several millions of naira in Kaltuma and angwan Gwari in Suleja local government area of the state ,no life was lost in those areas.

LEADERSHIP gathered that some of the victims of the flood disaster who lost their lives were members of the same family and their bodies were yet to be recovered as at the time of filing this report but the search was still on to recover the bodies.

The Director General of the Niger state Emergency Management Agency, NSEMA ,Alhaji Ibrahim Ahmed Inga, who confirmed the incident to LEADERSHIP disclosed that the members of the agency's search and rescue operation were at the sites of the disasters with other volunteers.

He stated that so far two of the bodies of those killed by the flood have been recovered but the search and rescue operation was still on to recover the remaining bodies while efforts are being made to attend to those injured and ameliorate the sufferings of those whose houses were submerged.

" As I am talking to you now the search and rescue operation is going on and now two bodies have been recovered, initially we thought it was eight people who lost their lives in Suleja but now it has increased to ten and we have another one from Tafa".

According to him,the details of the victims were yet to be ascertained but so far 11 persons have been confirmed dead in the flood disasters , many houses were submerged and properties destroyed in the five hour down pour between Saturday night up till Sunday morning.