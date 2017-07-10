A Ruwa woman was last week fined $100 at the Harare Magistrates' Court for planting mbanje in her garden at her home in Damofalls.

Luckmore Mandizha (54) unlawfully planted and cultivated mbanje with an average height of 30 centimetres.

She appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Nomsa Sabarauta facing charges of contravening Section 157(1) (c) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform Act) which prohibits the cultivating of mbanje.

Prosecuting, Ms Fransisca Mukumbiri proved that on July 5 this year, police officers from the Canine Unit who were on a follow-up case of unlawful entry and theft entered Mandizha's premises.

They approached the garden and discovered three plants of the illegal plant. The plants were uprooted in the presence of Mandizha and she was arrested.

In defence, Mandizha told the court that she did not intentionally plant mbanje but she unknowingly bought manure which had mbanje seeds in it.

She also told the courts that she used the mbanje for medicinal purposes after she was advised by her doctor that it would cure her of an undisclosed illness.

Meanwhile, two Harare shopkeepers from Hatfield were arrested for squandering $9 600 worth of merchandise during the period running from March 11 to June 15.

The accused, Rumbidzai Peresuh (20) and Hamadziripi Vengai (43), worked at a furniture shop that specialises in selling beds. They allegedly sold 33 beds and made off with the earnings.

The shop owner, Simbarashe Chevo, only realised the theft after checking receipts and clarifying sales with customers that had used mobile transfer to make their payments to Vengai's personal cellphone number.

An audit uncovered the scam.

The duo appeared before magistrate Mrs Barbara Chimboza, who set bail at $100 each as they await trial on July 21.