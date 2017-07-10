Tanzania: Police Ban On Peaceful Demos Condemned

Photo: The Citizen

THRDC national coordinator Onesmo Olengurumwa

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania Human Rights Defenders Coalition (THRDC) yesterday condemned the police's ban of peaceful countrywide demonstrations they organised to denounce the increasing killings in Coast Region, saying they planned to file a constitutional case to challenge the powers of the Police Force.

A press statement signed by THRDC national coordinator Onesmo Olengurumwa with a copy availed to The Citizen says THRDC organised countrywide demonstrations on July 6 this year, but the Police Force has baaned the demonstrations on grounds that they hamper efforts to arrest perpetrators of the ongoing killings in Coast Region.

"THRDC is deeply saddened by the police's decision to ban the peaceful demonstrations on the grounds that there is an ongoing police operation to fight killers. The efforts to crack down on the killers in ongoing operations will yield desired results with demonstrations and condemnations of civil society organisations," reads part of the statement.

Mr Olengurumwa said THRDC didn't seek permission of the law enforcers to hold demonstrations, but asked to be provided with security during the demonstrations, but they were shocked by the police's response.

"The Police Force has powers to deny the provision of security during peaceful demonstrations and not to ban them. It is worth noting that, a peaceful demonstration is constitutional right, especially where there are horrible killings of police and civilians," he said.

According to him, killings of innocent people, including police officers in Kibiti District and other parts of Coast Region are on the increase despite steps taken by the government, saying on Friday another civilian was reported to be killed in cold blood.

