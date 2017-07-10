Tanzania: Mwakyembe Directs Stars to Focus On CHAN

THE Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Dr Harrison Mwakyembe, has called on Taifa Stars players to focus on African Nations Championship (CHAN) after a good drill in Cosafa Cup championship.

Taifa Stars, who finished third overall to win bronze medal and 10,000 US dollars cash prize had the busiest schedule in the tournament which, however, served as a good build up for CHAN match against Rwanda.

The Minister, who welcomed the team back home early yesterday, lauded the team for a commendable job and added by calling them to now put much weight in CHAN mission. " I take this opportunity to congratulate you for the good job that earned the country respect in football. Now I direct you to focus on the coming CHAN match against Rwanda so that we advance to the final," he said.

Taifa Stars who had dismal performance in the two previous Cosafa Cup events, finished third in the tournament that drew 14 countries of Central and Southern Africa. Taifa Stars qualified for the quarterfinal stage of the tournament ahead of Angola, Mauritius and Malawi before later kicking out the hosts, South Africa, in the semi final match.

They lost to Zambia in semis and forced to play Lesotho in the playoff. Meanwhile, Mtibwa Sugar defender Salim Mbonde has signed a two-year contract with Simba replacing Abdi Banda who joins South African club. Mbonde, who featured in the Taifa Stars squad that finished third in Cosafa Cup Championship in South Africa signed the contract soon after his arrival from South Africa.

Mbonde signed the contract before the club's sponsor Mohamed Dewji in Dar res Salaam. Banda, according to sources, has signed a three-year contract with Baroka FC of South Africa after he impressed the team during the Cosafa Cup championship.

Banda's new team is based in Ga Mphahlele near Polokwane in Limpopo province. Both Banda and his Simba replacement Mbonde were awarded bronze medals after Taifa Stars clinched the third place following a 4-2 post penalties win over Lesotho at Moruleng Stadium. Taifa Stars pocketed 10,000 US dollars (about 22m/-) for the position.