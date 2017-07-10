9 July 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: EFM Radio Presenter Has Passed Away

Tagged:

Related Topics

By John Namkwahe

A social media personality and EFM Tanzania radio presenter Mr Sethi Katende famously known as "Bikira wa Kisukuma" is dead.

The reports about his death was revealed and confirmed by EFM Tanzania, through its Instagram account page "efmtanzania" on Sunday, July 9, prompting grief among his supporters, close friends and family friends.

Mr Maulid Kitenge, one of his coworkers, confirmed also about the loss through his Twitter account page @mshambuliaji on Sunday,

"Sad news..Seth Bikira wa Kisukuma hatunaye." Mr Kitenge twitted, translated as "sad news..Seth Bikira wa Kisukuma is no more".

According to reports, the radio presenter died at Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) where he was receiving medical treatment.

The late Mr Katende was among the three radio presenters including Imma Kapanga and Mr Mpoki famously known as "Mwarabu wa Dubai"who were airing a radio programme called "Ubaoni".

The deceased body has been transferred to his home at Changamkeni in Dar es Salaam ready for funeral procedures, according to details provided.

Tanzania

Stiegler's Gorge Project Is Inevitable, UN Told

TANZANIA has officially notified the UN cultural agency that execution of Stiegler's Gorge hydroelectric project is… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.