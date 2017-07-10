Tanzania: Everton TV to Screen Live Gor Friendly in Dar

THE English Premier League side Everton FC has confirmed they will screen live their friendly against Gor Mahia at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Thursday.

Gor Mahia booked their date with Everton after beating rivals AFC Leopards 3-0 in the final of SportPesa Super Cup at the Uhuru Stadium in the city last month.

The club confirmed on their official page that three matches have been lined up for live streaming. "The matches being shown are the clash with Gor Mahia in Tanzania on 13th July (3pm UK time), the meeting with FC Twente on 19th July (6pm UK time) and the visit to KRC Genk on 22nd July (3pm UK time)."

The Blues' match in Dar es Salaam will celebrate the club's record partnership with gaming giant SportPesa. The match will kick-off at 6pm (East African Time). Everton has announced that it will come with its full squad ahead of their encounter against the champions of SportPesa Super Cup Gor Mahia.

Sports fans in the country are eagerly waiting for the match. Everton through its media department announced that they will take their friendly game against Gor Mahia seriously, since it is important for their next season league preparations.

"We are going to Tanzania with the first squad as we are preparing for the English Premier League season," said part of the statement. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Everton FC John Elstone said their trip is essential as they are building their competitive team for the next English Premier League (EPL) league season.

"It is part of our preparation for the next season. We are planning to perform better next season, hence Tanzania will be part and parcel of our preparations," he said. Gor Mahia got the privilege to face Everton after emerging the champions of SportPesa Super Cup which involved teams from Tanzania and Kenya.

Football fans from Kenya have already started preparing themselves to come in the country to witness the massive match, whereas their counterparts from Tanzania are just waiting for the big day to come.