9 July 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Mkapa Lands in Chato for an Official Visit

By Citizen Reporter

Chato — Former President Benjamin Mkapa has arrived in Chato for a two-day official visit that begins today. While in Chato, Mr Mkapa will hand over 50 houses that were constructed by Mkapa Foundation.

The houses, located in Simiyu, Kagera and Geita Regions were built for government health workers. Among the 50 houses, five are located in Chato and they can cater for ten

Furthermore, Japanese Ambassador Masaharu Yoshida will accompany Mr Mkapa in handing over a Sunflower Double Refinery in Chato that the Japanese government has financed.

President John Magufuli, who was already in Chato for a short-break, will also be present at the handover ceremony that will be held on Monday morning. The event I expected to be televised live on national TV.

