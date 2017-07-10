9 July 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Anticipated Taxi Strike Put On Ice for Now - Transport Minister

Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi on Sunday announced that a planned national taxi strike set to start on Wednesday has been called off for now.

He announced this during a press conference with the National Taxi Council.

Members of the Department of Transport and the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) met on Friday.

Maswanganyi said the strike, by agreement, had been put on hold.

"Both government and Santaco agreed to work together to confront challenges that the taxi industry continue to experience on a daily basis as clearly articulated in the meeting."

He called on those involved in the taxi industry to unite against violence.

"We call upon the industry to take a stance and expose those few individuals inclined on derailing the country from a good course of providing an affordable, accessible, safe and sustainable taxi industry."

Maswanganyi said frustrations in the industry were acknowledged.

"As government we also note the frustration that [the] taxi industry is experiencing with regard to access to finance," he said.

"The taxi industry is charged exorbitant interest rates when buying new taxis. To this end, we are going to involve other government departments, including Treasury and its agencies to explore other possible funding mechanisms."

Maswanganyi said the taxi industry made up 68% of daily commuting by the public.

He was keen on revitalising the taxi industry.

"As government we are indeed upbeat that working together with the taxi industry, we will make sure that we transform this industry into a modern, technology savvy and safe mode of public transport that will become a choice for the young and the old," he said.

Source: News24

