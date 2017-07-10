9 July 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Betty's Bay Fire Disaster Averted As Rain Extinguishes Flames

Disaster appears to have been averted after much-needed rain doused a blaze that ravaged the mountain slopes of Betty's Bay on Saturday.

Overstrand Municipality communications manager Noluthando Zweni said by midnight, flames remained high as firefighters battled the inferno that broke out on Saturday morning.

Windy conditions exacerbated the rate at which the fire spread, leaving authorities worried, she explained.

By 01:00 on Sunday morning, rain started pouring down, extinguishing the flames.

"The area is still being monitored by firefighters, but the fire is out. It is still raining," she said.

Residents living near the fire line of the Kogelberg Mountain were warned of the possibility of an evacuation, but this was communicated only as a precaution, Zweni confirmed.

No property was damaged and no injuries were reported, she added.

South Africa

