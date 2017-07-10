Nigeria: Delta Assembly Adopts Report On Sickle Cell Bill

Asaba — Delta State House of Assembly has adopted reports on the bill for the establishment of Delta State Sickle Cell Centre and scheduled the probosed Delta State Public Occupational Safety Bill, 2017 and Delta State Manufacturing and Use of Deep Canoes Regulatory Bill, 2017 for first reading.

Presenting the report during plenary presided over by the Speaker of the House, Mr. Sheriff Oborevwori, Chairman of the adhoc committee, Chief Alphonsus Ojo, said they expanded the spectrum of coverage by overhauling the entire bill.

He said the committee, in order to present a bill to meet the aspirations of Deltans and non-Deltans alike who are victims of sickle cell disease and to be in tune with present best practices in health management in areas of control, prevention and management of sickle cell.

Ojo said in achieving the goals, the committee undertook a thorough consultation with relevant stakeholders including professional bodies, within and outside the state.

He said the committee paid a working visit to major sickle cell centres and establishments and collated memoranda from relevant groups, NGOs and the state Ministry of Health.

The committee, however proposed that certain amendments be made after a careful scrutiny of the probosed bill.

Meanwhile, the probosed bills for Delta State Public Occupational Safety Bill, 2017 and Delta State Manufacturing and Use of Deep Canoes Regulatory Bill, 2017 have been scheduled for first reading, next week Tuesday.