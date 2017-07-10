9 July 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Man Drowns At Brighton Beach

An inquest docket has been opened after a man drowned at Brighton Beach in Port Elizabeth on Saturday.

Rescue crews, including the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI), were dispatched at 14:15 after a drowning in progress was reported to police.

NSRI PE station commander Ian Gray in a statement said its duty crew and rescue swimmers, along with police and various other sea rescue units and services responded.

"On arrival on the scene, a sea and shoreline search commenced for a 55-year-old local man who was missing in the surf. He had been swimming with friends when he appeared to get into difficulty and eyewitnesses reported seeing the man disappear underwater," Gray said.

"During the search, the body of the man was located and recovered from the surf zone by Coastal Water Rescue swimmers, who were deployed into the surf from a Blue Water Bay Lifesaving rescue rubber-duck."

On shore, Emergency Medical Services paramedics commenced with CPR, but after extensive attempts to resuscitate him were exhausted, the man was declared dead.

An inquest docket has been opened.

