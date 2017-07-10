Uganda: American Band Entertains Kitante Pupils

The afternoon of July 6, 2017, will remain memorable in the hearts and minds of Kitante primary school pupils.

They got to watch a live American band playing right at their amphitheater.

Wings of Dixie, a component of The United States Air Forces in Europe (USAFE), was in town. The previous night, the band had performed at the US embassy in Kampala to mark the 241st independence anniversary of the United States of American.

The eight-man ensemble treated the pupils and teachers to a live performance and experience to last a lifetime. The band took them through different genres of music popular in the US, including American jazz, blues and country music.

The lead vocalist, Senior Airman Carmen Emborski, surely knows how to work the crowd. She interacted with the pupils and really got them dancing to American groovy tunes.

Songs like Superstition, My Feet Can't Fail Me Now, Crazy Little Thing Called Love and Celebration got the crowd dancing and later marching to When The Saints Go Marching. It was not just the dancing and sounds, but also the instruments that caused the excitement.

The way Staff Sergeant Dustin Trimble played the electric guitar which was nothing but electrifying, while the excitement from the audience doubled when the tuba was played.

The hosts too entertained with a larakaraka dance from the northern region, getting a thunderous applause from the visitors.

As the band members headed to Entebbe airport and eventually flying back to their base in Germany, the energy of the audience and the spirited performance must have been playing back in their minds; the power of music!