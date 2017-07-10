South Africa: Serial Rhino Poaching Brothers Back in Court

Two brothers accused of rhino poaching, Deon and Niklaas van Deventer, and Onward Muchangowa - a Zimbabwean national - are expected back in the Makhado Magistrate's Court on Monday.

The men are charged with the possession of two rhino horns from a rhino that was poached at a Limpopo farm near Witpoort.

At their previous court appearance in June, Magistrate Bennie Smit denied the brothers bail as he believed there was likelihood that they would commit further offences if they were released on bail.

Muchangowa was also denied bail, because Smit believed he was a flight risk.

The trio was arrested in January 2017, following a tip-off that they had attempted to sell rhino horns in the Makhado area.

The brothers were previously linked to a bloody trail of at least 22 dead rhino which had been poached in various locations around South Africa in 2006.

In 2007, while out on bail and unaware that they were under surveillance, they were caught red-handed as they exited iMfolozi Game Park in Zululand, after killing and dehorning rhino.

