10 July 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Serial Rhino Poaching Brothers Back in Court

Tagged:

Related Topics

Two brothers accused of rhino poaching, Deon and Niklaas van Deventer, and Onward Muchangowa - a Zimbabwean national - are expected back in the Makhado Magistrate's Court on Monday.

The men are charged with the possession of two rhino horns from a rhino that was poached at a Limpopo farm near Witpoort.

At their previous court appearance in June, Magistrate Bennie Smit denied the brothers bail as he believed there was likelihood that they would commit further offences if they were released on bail.

Muchangowa was also denied bail, because Smit believed he was a flight risk.

The trio was arrested in January 2017, following a tip-off that they had attempted to sell rhino horns in the Makhado area.

The brothers were previously linked to a bloody trail of at least 22 dead rhino which had been poached in various locations around South Africa in 2006.

In 2007, while out on bail and unaware that they were under surveillance, they were caught red-handed as they exited iMfolozi Game Park in Zululand, after killing and dehorning rhino.

Source: News24

South Africa

Could Mediation Cure South Africa's Medico-Legal Woes?

"We are closer to a solution than we have ever been," says medical body Sasog Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.