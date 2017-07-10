Sudan: Meetings of Sudanese - Italian Consultation Committee Held

Khartoum — The fourth session of political consultation between Sudan and Italy were held in Rome at the level of senior officials.

The Sudanese side included the General Director of the American and European Affairs Department, Ambassador Mohamed Eissa Idam, and the Director of Europe Department at the Foreign Ministry, Dr. Yousif Al-Kordofani, Sudan Ambassador to Italy, Amir Gurnas, Deputy Head of Sudan mission to Italy, Ambassador Mohamed Al-Ghazali.

The Italian side included the General Director of the Political and Globalization Affairs Department, the Director of Africa Department at the Foreign Ministry and representatives of the Ministries of Interior, Environment, Cooperation and Developmental Cooperation in Italy.

The talks between the two sides included means of enhancing the relations between Sudan and Italy in the economic, political, trade, scientific and cultural fields, boosting the coordination at the international and regional forums and the exchange of visits at the highest level.

The consultations were focused on continuing the cooperation at the diplomatic and judicial training fields, the exchange of scholarships, the teaching of the Arabic language and the joint work at the field of antiquities discovery and the organization of cultural and heritage forums.

The Sudanese and Italian parties have agreed on implementation of particular programs for enhancing the economic, developmental and trade cooperation and the easing of banking dealings.

The Italian side has appreciated success of the recent Third Sudanese - Italian Economic and Investment Forum in Rome.

The Italian side has expressed its concern with participation at Khartoum International Fair, announcing that it is arranging for a visit of an Italian businessmen delegation to Sudan in next September.

The talks have included the role of Sudan at the region and its contribution with the regional and international partners in solving a number of crises at the region, including Libya, South Sudan, the Nile Basin countries and the combating of terrorism, illegal immigration and human trafficking.

The Sudanese and Italian have deliberated about the efforts being exerted for achieving inclusive peace all over Sudan and the recent agreement concerning the exit of UNAMID from Sudan.

The Sudanese side has given a comprehensive briefing on outcome of the national dialogue, formation of the new government, the current situation about the negotiations with the people's Movement (North Sector) and the recent decision of the President of the Republic that has extended the cease-fire until next October next October to pride a favorable atmosphere for the negotiations.

Meanwhile, the joint talks recommended increasing the cooperation between Sudan and Italy concerning enhancement of the stability at the region, strengthening the coordination at the international forums, especially that Italy is a member at the Security Council and convocation of meetings of the joint Sudanese - Italian political consultation committee every six years, explaining the coming meeting will be held in Khartoum.

The meetings came in the context of the visit of the Foreign Minister, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour, to Italy and his constructive talks with the Italian counterpart and the Parliament in Rome as well as his effective participation at the International Conference for Solidarity and Security which was concerned with the combat of illegal immigration.