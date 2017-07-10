Uganda: 460 Suppliers Fail to Meet Oil Standards

Kampala — About 460 suppliers with in the oil and gas sector are yet to submit all the necessary documents and requirements to meet the needed capacity to work in Uganda's oil and gas sector, the Petroleum Authority of Uganda (PAU) said in Kampala.

Enerst Rubondo, the PAU Executive Director said out of the 753 entities that submitted applications before the closing date which was 15th May 2017, 293 entities were successfully verified to be on the National Supplier Database for Uganda's Oil and Gas sector.

This indicates that a total of 460 entities have not been successfully verified to be on the National Supplier Database for Uganda's oil and gas sector.

"It doesn't mean that the rest have failed but they still have roles and parts to play on their side. We couldn't wait for all of them to submit all the requirements needed but as I said this database will be updated on a yearly basis. There is no hope lost," said Rubondo.

He said out of the entities that applied to be considered for procurement contracts in the sector, 501 of the applications received were from companies registered in Uganda and 252 from companies registered in 32 countries outside Uganda.

The countries are Australia, Barbados, Canada, China, Denmark, France, Germany, HongKong, India, Oman, Italy, Kenya, Mauritius, Mexico, Namibia, Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Panama, Poland, Romania, Russia, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Switzerland, Tanzania, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United States of America and Uruguay.

Rubondo said the National Supplier's Database is being developed as an online web-based platform for regulating the procurement of goods and services in the oil and gas sector and will be updated annually.

Jane Mulemwa, the Chairperson of the Petroleum Authority of Uganda said implementation of the oil and gas projects is expected to bring a lot of opportunities in the country including significant investments and employment opportunities.

"An estimated amount of $20b is expected to be invested in the country's oil and gas sector and close to 100,000 direct, indirect and induced jobs created before the commencement of oil production in 2020," said Mulemwa.