9 July 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Meeting of Minds in Nairobi to Discuss Research Funding

By Ouma Wanzala

Education experts, researchers and donors from around the world will Monday converge at the University of Nairobi to discuss research funding for universities.

Also at the second two-day vice-chancellors forum will be top Ministry of Education and Commission for University Education (CUE) officers.

The meeting, which has been convened by the Consortium for Advanced Research Training in Africa, will also discuss a position paper, Research funding landscape and doctoral training in Africa.

It will look at how to institutionalise improvements in doctoral training at African universities and, more specifically, on the role of the institutions.

Since 2008, the consortium has supported 165 scholars -- about 40 of whom have completed their PhDs and graduated in the past two years.

Beneficiaries have produced 450 peer-reviewed publications and raised Sh500 million as principal investigators for their own research.

It has trained 250 PhD supervisors for doctoral students and 450 administrative staff to support research.

