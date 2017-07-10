Equatorial Guinean Vice President to Visit China

French prosecutors said on Wednesday they were seeking a three-year jail term and a 30 million euro fine for Equatorial… Read more »

Beijing — Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, vice president of Equatorial Guinea, will pay an official visit to China from July 10 to 15 at the invitation of Chinese Vice President Li Yuanchao, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said Friday.

