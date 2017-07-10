9 July 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Chibok Schoolgirls Read Letter to Trump - White House

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
The school girls read letters to President Trump

Joy Bishara and Lydia Pogu, two of the Chibok schoolgirls, who escaped from Boko Haram captivity in 2014, read a letter applauding U.S. President Donald Trump during a recent visit to the White House.

The White House released more photos of the girls on Saturday, saying during their visit, Joy and Lyida "read the President a letter about their experience".

On the night of April 14, 2014, Boko Haram terrorists attacked the Government Girls Secondary School in Chibok, Borno.

An excerpt of the letter is below:

"Mr. President, we urge you to keep America safe and strong.

"We know that some people are trying to discourage you.

"Do not be discouraged. You are right to keep American safe and strong.

"Not only for America. But for the world.

"If America is not safe and strong, where can people like us look for hope, when there is danger?

"Finally, we urge you to keep making America prosperous."

Trump and his daughter, Ivanka, hosted the Chibok schoolgirls during their visit, the White House said.

The Boko Haram insurgents broke into the school and kidnapped the girls, who were sitting for their final exams.

"But approximately 50 of the girls have escaped, including Joy Bishara and Lydia Pogu, who visited President Donald Trump, and his daughter, Ivanka Trump, at the White House last Tuesday.

"The girls are recent graduates of Canyonville Christian Academy in Oregon, and they were accompanied by the school President, Doug Wead.

"The President and Ivanka were both deeply moved by the girls' visit," the statement by the White House read.

The Chibok schoolgirls' visit coincided with the U.S. State Department's release of its annual Trafficking in Persons Report.

"In the wake of the report, the two Chibok schoolgirls' visit to the White House was a reminder that the survivors of the scourge of human trafficking are heroes whose courage can inspire us all," the White House said.

"Let us recommit ourselves to finding those still in the shadows of exploitation, and let us celebrate the heroes who continue to shine on the darkness of human trafficking."

(NAN)

Nigeria

Nigeria, Three Others Get U.S.$639 Million Aid from U.S.

United States President, Mr. Donald Trump at the weekend promised $639 million in aid to feed people facing starvation… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.