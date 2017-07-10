Liberia: Police Discover Family of 9 Unconscious in New Georgia

Photo: Liberian Observer

A side view of the house where nine people were found unconscious on Saturday.

Two children reported dead, another suffering leg pains.

Forensic police investigators said they were baffled by Saturday morning's discovery of nine unconscious family members in a house they shared with another family in New Georgia's Bassa Town.

Neighbor D.K. Wonsaleah J. Marbiah told the Daily Observer on Saturday that police officers were called in when a young man, who was returning a phone belonging to one of the victims in the house, heard muffled sounds.

"He said the voice of the owner of the phone resembled someone asleep and not aware of what was happening to him," Marbiah said.

He said the man who reported the incident had peeped into the window of the apartment and what he saw convinced him that either something bad was happening, or had happened to the family.

"We immediately called the police who did not waste time and came to find out what was happening to the family," he said.

He said that when police officers forced the door of the house open, they discovered nine persons, including a twin and a 4-month old baby, unconscious.

Baffled residents could not explain what was responsible for the strange event because the house does not have electricity or generator.

"These are good, God fearing people," another resident said. "They have devotion every morning and it is their devotion that wakes many of us to get ready for our businesses."

While an official report is yet to come from the Liberia National Police after the investigation, residents told the Daily Observer that "we believe it's a spiritual attack," though they could not explain who might be responsible for the 'attack.' A report reaching this newspaper said two persons, including one of the twins and the 4-month-old baby, had already died; and another, identified as Jomah, complained of pain in his legs.

Marbiah said since the incident he has found it difficult to sleep in his room.

Incidents of people dying in their sleep have been reported in Monrovia but there has been no official report on these strange happenings from the Ministry of Health or from the local chapter of West African College of Physicians. Without a professional explanation of these incidences, many attribute them to "witchcraft."

It may be recalled that in 2014 four members of a family in ELWA were discovered unconscious, when neighbors checked on them, but survived their ordeal.

In December 2016, a man and his wife, who had returned to the country from the US to visit family members, were discovered dead in a house in the Chocolate City community along Somalia Drive. The recriminations that ensued separated family members, some accusing others of being responsible for the tragedy.