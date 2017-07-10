9 July 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: I Will Marry a White Man Because Nigerian Men Are Unfaithful - Actress Sylvia Edem

Photo: Sylvia Edem/Instagram
Sylvia Edem
By Rotimi Agbana

Sultry Nollywood actress cum producer, Sylvia Edem, has openly shunned the idea of ever settling for a Nigerian husband, saying, though, she has no problem with Nigerian men but believes they are not right for her.

Speaking with Potpourri in anticipation of premiere of her new movie 'Sandcastle', the pretty actress opened up on infidelity in marriage and how love can stand the test of any situation.

"I don't have a problem with Nigerian men but I just feel they are not right for me. I've been in one or two relationships with a Nigerian man, and I tried to make it work but it didn't work, it didn't favour me. Right now, I'm single and just patiently waiting for the right man to come my way. Nigerian men are not faithful. I've actually said I wanted to marry a White man right from when I was growing up. It's not like Nigerian men are that bad but this is my own choice; it's what I want; after trying two relationships with Nigerian men and it didn't work for me, I gave up", she said.

Asked what would be her reaction if she discovers that her husband cannot satisfy her in bed, she said; "Let me tell you something about marriage, it's all about love; whether a man can satisfy me in bed or not, if I love him I will remain in the marriage because I didn't marry him because of the size of his manhood or how much he can satisfy me in bed. I married him because I love him so I should be able to stay in the marriage", she said.

