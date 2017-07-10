Cash handouts from President Museveni are softening the opposition's defiance against his ruling NRM government and eroding the loyalty of individual members to their parties, sources have told us.

According to insiders, President Museveni is in the habit of quietly reaching out to several opposition politicians in dire financial stress. This time round, he has been in the opposition FDC's backyard.

Some FDC MPs and party leaders at Najjanankumbi, the party's head office, have reportedly received cash. One FDC MP reportedly asked the president last year for Shs 140m to complete his house in a Kampala suburb while some MPs on top of cash have received heads of cattle from the head of state.

Interviewed for a comment yesterday, Ssemujju Ibrahim Nganda, the opposition chief whip, said President Museveni's cash gifts to opposition politicians have been discussed in the shadow cabinet many times.

"We want people who are opposition to be opposition but many of them appear to be both [opposition and NRM] which has affected us in assigning them to committees. We have people who appear to be opposition yet they are more NRM than the NRM MPs," Ssemujju said.

Anita Among, the Bukedea Woman MP and former FDC deputy treasurer, is said to be the go-between. Among, the deputy chair of the opposition-led committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (COSASE) in parliament, has been very instrumental in softening hardline opposition politicians.

In the past, she delivered Kasese MPs to Museveni on December 28, 2016 at his Kisozi ranch in Gomba district. Museveni had tried and failed to get all the nine FDC MPs from Kasese to discuss a peaceful resolution of the November 2016 Kasese clashes, in which up to 100 people died, including palace guards, leading to the arrest of the Omusinga (king) of Rwenzururu, Charles Wesley Mumbere.

In a January 2017 interview with this newspaper, Among spoke freely about her "special friendship" with President Museveni, who she said pays her to mobilise political support for him. (See: FDC woman: Why I work for Museveni, The Observer, January 16).

Among's latest assignment, we have been told, is neutralising FDC MPs from Teso. Commenting on Museveni's perceived inroads into western Uganda opposition bases, deputy chief whip Roland Mugume Kaginda denied any of their members had been compromised.

"Who amongst us has been compromised? That's a lie because we are all still firm except one of the Kasese MPs," said the Rukungiri Municipality MP.

"Well, I can't speak for everyone but as far as I am concerned, I have never met Museveni and he also knows it that I can never go anywhere near him," Mugume added.

ACHOLI MPs

On June 10, the president met with the Acholi Parliamentary group at State House Entebbe. This meeting also offered the president an opportunity to get more FDC MPs into his fold.

While the meeting was called to discuss the clashes between the Acholi and the Madi over the Apaa land in Amuru district, the legislators used the inter-face to beg from Museveni.

Nwoya MP Simon Toolit, for instance, asked Museveni for dairy cattle to promote dairy farming in Nwoya district, which is recovering from a two-decade insurgency.

Museveni readily agreed to give the cows, according to an MP who attended the meeting. But Kilak MP Gilbert Olanya told The Observer on Wednesday, July 5, that the request for cows was not a personal one.

"The requests were general. It's not that the cows are going to his [MP's] farm but they will be distributed in the constituency, and in fact, it was a pledge that Museveni had made [to him] in the 8th Parliament," Olanya said.

Toolit returned to parliament last year after NRM deputy secretary general Richard Todwong left elective politics to serve the ruling party at the NRM secretariat. Lucy Achiro, the FDC-leaning independent MP for Aruu North, also surprised her colleagues when she thanked Museveni for all the help he has given to her.

SHADOW CABINET

The growing infiltration by President Museveni has of recent become a matter of discussion in the shadow cabinet. For instance, during one of the recent shadow cabinet meetings, the chief opposition whip, Ssemujju Nganda, complained that some of their colleagues had been compromised and were no longer performing.

A source close to the shadow cabinet said Ssemujju spoke in general terms but insisted that many in the opposition had become double-faced. Interviewed on July 6, Ssemujju confirmed many opposition MPs had been compromised.

In that same meeting, Masaka municipality MP Mathias Mpuuga, the shadow minister for Education, reportedly raised similar fears. He said the opposition caucus needed to redefine itself because he was "not sure whether they are still in the opposition or working for government."

Leader of Opposition in Parliament Winnie Kiiza said on Saturday that the infiltration had become a matter of great concern not only for FDC but for all opposition parties.

"I have been engaging the different party whips much as I have also talked to particular members that seem to have crossed to NRM because for me, when I see opposition members dealing with NRM, I have no option but to ask the party that brought them to parliament to put them to order," Kiiza said.

She declined to name any names but referred this writer to FDC secretary general Nathan Nandala-Mafabi who she said is briefed about some of the errant FDC legislators.

Mafabi could not be reached for comment but his deputy Harold Kaija confirmed that Ssemujju had tabled the matter during one of the FDC working committee meetings.

NATURALLY GENEROUS

Interviewed for a comment on July 5, Senior Presidential Press Secretary Don Innocent Wanyama said: "I am not aware [of Museveni's cash handouts but I wouldn't be surprised because President Museveni is naturally a generous person."

Interviewed separately, the executive director of the Uganda Media Centre, Ofwono Opondo, said, like their NRM colleagues, many opposition MPs have approached Museveni for support.

"As a matter of principle, President Museveni has been giving support and money to many MPs. Those people are merely posturing in the opposition," Opondo said.

Among the beneficiaries, Opondo named a former FDC MP who was helped to construct a house in Bweyogerere. But Mugume said that some of these allegations are being made to divert public attention from the controversial push to amend the constitution to remove the age limit for presidential contestants, an argument Mpuuga buys into.

"You must understand how Museveni works, because he knows that the public is opposed to the amendment of Article 102 (b) of the Constitution; he doesn't want to appear to be the only bad person around, and must therefore get some opposition faces to share the insults," Mpuuga said.

This is not the first time Museveni is courting FDC MPs. Before they became ministers of state, Agnes Akiror Egunyu (Teso Affairs), Alex Onzima (Vice President's Office) and Christopher Kibanzanga (Agriculture) were FDC MPs.

Kampala minister Beti Olive Kamya, youth minister Nakiwala Kiyingi and lands minister Betty Amongi are Museveni's latest acquisitions.

Others who may not have crossed the line, but are believed to be on the way to NRM include Kitgum municipality MP Beatrice Atim Anywar who in May hosted Museveni at her thanksgiving fete in Kitgum.

While his outspoken defenders praised him as a generous man, Museveni on July 6 poured out his heart on his new perception of opposition politicians.

While addressing mourners at the vigil for former DP President John Ssebaana Kizito at Kansanga on Thursday night, Museveni referred to opposition politicians as political prostitutes who are focused on eating and willing to sell themselves to willing buyers.