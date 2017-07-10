10 July 2017

The Observer (Kampala)

Uganda: ERA Cuts Power Tariffs By 1.7 Percent

By Ali Twaha

For the three months to September 2017, the public will spend slightly less on power after the Electricity Regulatory Authority reduced the tariffs at which the main distributor, Umeme, will charge consumers.

ERA made an average slight reduction of 1.7 per cent in power tariffs against the annual base figure as it relied heavily on the appreciation that the Uganda shilling has made against the dollar.

The drop in the tariffs will most likely not be felt by consumers of few units but the bigger customers such as those in manufacturing might witness a slight change in their overall costs.

Domestic consumers will pay Shs 686 per unit measured as kWh, down from Shs 687.1 per kWh in the second quarter. Commercial consumers will pay Shs 619.6 per kWh from Shs 620.9 per kWh. Medium industrial customers will pay Shs 568.8 per kWh from Shs 569.7 per kWh. Large industrial and extra large industrial customers had a bigger cut of 1.9 per cent compared to their peers.

ERA relied on three factors to draw up the tariffs: inflation, movements in the exchange rate market, and international prices of fuel.

While all numbers across the segments witnessed a drop, it is the exchange rate regime that ERA heavily relies on to come up with the tariffs. That is because nearly 85 per cent of the capital costs in Uganda's energy industry are priced in dollars.

"The adjustment factors shall be applicable at peak, shoulder and off-peak time of use periods. The adjustment factors and the resultant retail tariffs are determined taking into account the cost allocation across the different customer categories," Ziria Waako, the chief executive officer at ERA, said in a statement.

The government is looking at a number of strategies to reduce the impact of the foreign exchange regime on the tariff. One of the ways is to encourage local manufacturers to make products that the energy industry will be able to purchase.

