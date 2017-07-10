The African National Congress (ANC) has called on police to take action against leaders and members of Black First Land First (BLF) for continued attempts to intimidate journalists.

The South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Friday granted the South African National Editor's Forum (Sanef) an urgent interdict against BLF.

This after the party held demonstrations outside journalist Peter Bruce's house and intimidated and threatened several others.

Chaos also broke out outside of court on Friday when BLF members continued to threaten journalists.

"Immediately after the court order to interdict them against the intimidation of journalists, they did exactly the opposite," said ANC national spokesperson Zizi Kodwa on Saturday.

BLF has since said in a public statement it will no longer protest outside the homes of journalists and "never intended to harm them in any way".

Kodwa said that law enforcement had to take action against those responsible for intimidating journalists in order to restore the court's integrity.

BLF has been targeting journalists which it labelled as racist, calling others "Askaris" [an apartheid era term for those who switched sides from fighting for liberation to spying for the apartheid regime].

"Police have the responsibility [to ensure] that we cannot undermine the right of citizens, a right to information, to undermine journalists, to undermine press freedom in a manner which includes intimidation using violence," said Kodwa. Police must restore the credibility of the courts and arrest these thugs, he added.

Source: News24