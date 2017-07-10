Tanzania: Zari's Mother Hospitalized and IG Wants Diamond's Life to Halt

Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan’s mother has been hospitalized and her fans have been lashing at husband Diamond Platinumz.

Zari on Thursday shared a post asking fans to pray for her ailing mother, but her Instagram followers hit the roof because Diamond had not travelled with her to Uganda.

Many faulted the Tanzanian musician for gallivanting instead of showing moral support to the mother of his two children at such a difficult time.

Strangely, days later, Diamond posted a video of himself smoking his night away.



Beriboug commented, “Your mother in law is sick en ur there smoking apaana.”

didaomar69 stated, “Dnt show things lyk ds in public my dear , you are a father of 5 now , remember ???”

halima2066 commented, “Dont be like this Nasibu … .u have a woman whom hujampost for some few days, her mom is sick and u have said nothing encouraging … … don be a man but be a real man.”

wema_obadia commented, “Mama mkwe wako yu hoi ICU wewe umekali kuvuta micgara na kukata mauno, roho ya ubinadamu huna wewe.”

zari_diamond__ivan_kids_party stated, “Diamond how can you be partying, while Zari '; s mother is in ICU. You should be ashamed of yourself ; knowing Zari made you be at 70% of what you are now.”

nahla095 replied to @zari_diamond__ivan_kids_party saying, “hiyo ndo inaitwa kila MTU na mama ake, ingekuwa mama ake ndo yupo ICU hasingefanya haya, ila mama wa Zari hamuhusu.”

