10 July 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Masari Seeks Investors for Solid Mineral Sector

By Habibu Umar Aminu

Katsina — Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State has said research conducted by the National Raw Materials Research and Development Council has shown that the state is blessed with 35 different types of mineral resources that are mostly untapped.

Masari who spoke through the deputy governor, Mannir Yakubu, at a miners' forum in the state, assured of government's readiness to partner with anyone undertaking to explore the mineral potentials of the state.

Masari urged stakeholders to support government's determination to develop the solid mineral sector, as the dwindling of oil revenue had forced the country to develop non-oil sector to finance its expenditure.

He directed the creation of a central payment system for all revenue accruing from its mineral sector to ensure accountability and reduction of multiple taxations, saying the move was in line with strict adherence to the state's 2007 Mining Act.

