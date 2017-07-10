South Africa: Cape Town - Don't Stop Saving Water

Photo: Ashraf Hendricks/GroundUp

Retreating water levels at Theewaterskloof Dam (file photo).

Despite cooler weather and some rain, the Mother City is still in the midst of a drought crisis and residents must keep saving water, the City of Cape Town said in a statement on Saturday.

"The city's dam levels remain critically lower than usual during the start of the winter and we don't know when we'll get rainfall or how much rain will fall."

The latest dam level report shows that the six major dams supplying Cape Town are, on average, only 25.3% full.

The true figure of useable water is even lower, given that the last 10% of a dam's water is difficult for the city to use. Theewaterskloof, the largest dam supplying Cape Town, was only 19.2% full at the start of the week.

Last year this time it was 36% full.

Updated dam levels will be announced on Monday.

The city said it was focusing on making residents and water users aware of the need to build water reserves during the winter months.

"This means continuing to reduce water usage even though the weather is cooler and wetter."

Level 4b water restrictions have been instituted, meaning water users are required to use less than 87 litres of municipal drinking water per person per day. The city's total water usage target is now 500 million litres.

Mayco member Eddie Andrews said some residents still do not understand the restriction requirements.

"Saving water needs to become our new normal and it is important that we hold each other accountable during this critical time. We will all be affected equally if we do not build up the necessary reserves," he said.

The city has promised tough action on those who contravene the 4b restrictions.

Source: News24