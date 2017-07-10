South Africa: KZN Police Arrest Three Suspected Rhino Poachers

Three suspected rhino poachers will appear in the Hluhluwe Magistrate's Court on Monday, after being caught by police carrying a high calibre hunting rifle, a silencer, ammunition and an axe.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Katlego Mogale said the three suspects were apprehended at about 20:00 on Friday night after police stopped and searched their white bakkie.

"The 44-year-old driver and his two passengers, 24 and 28 years of age, were arrested," he said.

"The South African Police Service has prioritised the killing and poaching of rhino and the team is commended on the arrest of these suspects."

Source: News24