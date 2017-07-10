Uganda: Ex MP Ssozi Kaddu-Mukasa On the Run Over 'Debts'

Jerome Ssozi Kaddu-Mukasa was destined for political success after cutting his teeth on radio but after 10 years in parliament, the once honourable figure is now a fugitive after a topsy-turvy court case and personal misfortune, writes JOSEPH KIMBOWA

When Ssozi Kaddu-Mukasa entered parliament as Mityana South MP in 2006, there were high expectations from his constituents, his former employers at CBS FM as well as followers of his popular shows.

Many expected him to replicate his signature stout voice on the famous Mambo Baado program on CBS FM on the floor of parliament. But for ten years, Mukasa remained anonymous, spending the better part of his second term battling a court petition against his victory. This was worsened by a nasty accident in 2013 that prematurely ended his second term.

Today, Kaddu-Mukasa is a frail, lonely man, far from the boisterous young man who ruled the airwaves with his commanding voice. Many have forgotten him while his former lawyers want him behind bars for unpaid costs. When I met the former legislator on the outskirts of Kampala, he could hardly speak audibly and only moved by the help of a crutch.

His eyes mirrored deeper physical and emotional pain. His signature voice had been replaced by a husky one filled with mourning and regret. Speaking through pain, Kaddu-Mukasa narrated his story of the past six years involving relentless court cases, a near-fatal motor accident and 'betrayal' by his own lawyer.

"As you see me here, they are looking for me," Kaddu-Musaka said. "My former lawyer [David Tebusweke Mayinja] secured a High court warrant of arrest saying that I should pay him Shs 55.3m for his services during my election petition."

COURT BATTLE

In 2011, after a five-year stint in parliament, Kaddu-Mukasa sought re-election as an independent candidate and emerged victorious. However, his closest rival, David Kamya Makumbi of NRM, went to court seeking a recount. Mityana Magistrate's court referred the case to High court at Nakawa but court dismissed the case on grounds that Makumbi had mentioned the Electoral Commission as the only respondent!

Through his lawyers Luzige, Lubega, Kavuma and Co Advocates, Makumbi filed a petition at High court in Kampala, this time adding Kaddu-Mukasa as the first respondent. Originally, Kaddu-Mukasa had hired Richard Kizito Lumu as his lawyer but would later add Tebusweke after the latter helped him quash the recount plot by Makumbi's lawyers.

Documents seen by The Observer indicate that Tebusweke and Lumu filed the 'answer to petition' and signed off as Tebusweke Mayinja, Okello and Co. Advocates, and Kizito Lumu and Co Advocates.

"To file this 'answer to petition', Tebusweke, now the lead counsel, asked for Shs 15m but I told him I didn't have money. He told me he would not handle my case without money. I ran to Stanbic bank with him and got a quick loan before they [the bank] knew that I had a court petition," said the now frail- looking Kaddu-Mukasa.

"I gave him the Shs 15m and another Shs 5m to facilitate his other lawyer called Martin Muhumuza to go collect sworn affidavits from my agents across Mityana."

The High court case lasted over two years until Justice Vincent Musoke Kibuuka ruled in Kaddu-Mukasa's favour, ordering Makumbi to pay costs. At the High court level, Kaddu-Mukasa's lawyers filed their bill of costs at Shs 280m. Makumbi later appealed the ruling but the Court of Appeal dismissed the case, again, and ordered Makumbi to pay Shs 23m in costs.

BETRAYED?

Just weeks after the victory, Kaddu-Mukasa got involved in a nasty motor accident in August 2013 and would remain bedridden with a damaged spine for the next two years.

"I was still ill at home when I heard that my lawyers had met with Makumbi plus his lawyer, Joseph Luzige, and agreed a settlement of Shs 40m [far less than the Shs 280m filed earlier]," he recalls. "This was unfair because I had spent more than Shs 50m on these lawyers for the entire duration of the court cases."

In a consent letter dated September 10, 2013, Kaddu-Mukasa was 'represented' by Muhumuza and Tebusweke while Makumbi was represented by Isa Kavuma (a lawyer then working in Luzige's firm). The agreement was witnessed by Tadeo Asiimwe, the then acting deputy registrar. The mode of payment was Shs 10m every two months starting December 2013.

Kaddu-Mukasa says he was never consulted about this and decided to follow up on the matter. In a separate interview at his chambers at Namaganda plaza

in Kampala, Tebusweke insisted Kaddu-Mukasa was invited and, in any case, "costs go to lawyers, not clients."

"He [Kaddu-Mukasa] is a good liar. His voice sounds like that of a good Christian but he is a crook," Tebusweke said.

Meanwhile, Kaddu-Mukasa contacted Lumu and the latter said his firm was also not represented in the said consent agreement. Kaddu-Mukasa said Lumu advised him to write to court to dismiss the agreement.

BACKLASH

On September 19, 2013 Kaddu-Mukasa wrote to the High court partly saying: "...I wish to inform court that I have never instructed Mr Tebusweke to concede on my behalf on the costs under the above term and the above advocate never sought my consent before conceding to the above bill of costs."

He further wrote: "I was at all times represented by two law firms, including Kizito Lumu and Co. Advocates, who have also informed me that they were not aware how Mr Tebusweke conceded to Shs 40m...If my wish is granted, I will inform court of the advocate who I will instruct to handle the taxation."

Five days later, Kaddu-Mukasa wrote another letter to court nominating Kizito Lumu and Co. Advocates as his official representatives in the taxation of bill of costs. Simply put, Tebusweke was fired.

However, Kaddu-Mukasa says he never heard from court again after the two letters. He says months passed as Lumu kept feeding him on excuses about the progress of this case.

Tebusweke did not relent either. On May 23, 2014, he wrote to the High court (Civil division) asking court to forward Kaddu-Mukasa's file to the execution and bailiffs division.

In this letter, Tebusweke wrote: "...we entered consent to the bill in the High court at Shs 40m and agreed to the payment schedule. Our client protested and filed an application to set aside the consent costs on the grounds that it was little money and he had not been contacted over the issue before consenting."

It added that Kaddu-Mukasa's application was dismissed by court, meaning that "our consent still stands and that both parties to the consent are obliged to fulfil the terms therein."

By now, Makumbi, who had been appointed Luweero resident district commissioner (RDC), had not paid a single coin. Lumu, however, had already acted ahead of Tebusweke.

When contacted, Lumu told The Observer that when Kaddu-Mukasa wrote the letter nominating him as the official representative, he hired Kyese Associates (bailiffs) to collect money from Makumbi. Lumu, therefore, used the nomination letter from Kaddu-Mukasa to file a petition in court.

"Kaddu-Mukasa told me he always paid Tebusweke during the court processes with a view that Tebusweke shared this money with me. Unfortunately, that was not the case," Lumu said. "So, when I heard that Tebusweke had sat with Makumbi's lawyers and agreed to Shs 40m, I told Mukasa that I would sue him if this money was also taken by Tebusweke. That is why he formally appointed me as his representative in the taxing process."

On August 10, 2014, Lumu obtained a warrant of arrest for Makumbi. Meetings were held between bailiffs, Makumbi's agents and officials from the president's office. The bailiffs were advised not to "embarrass the president" by arresting his RDC.

But when Makumbi failed to pay, he was eventually arrested on November 4, 2014, produced before court and sent to Luzira prison. The following day, Makumbi paid the Shs 40m and Lumu signed for the money.

"I talked to Kaddu-Mukasa and told him that I had received the money [and took it all] and there was no debt between us," said Lumu. Lumu would later seek to replace Kaddu-Mukasa as Mityana South MP in 2016 and, ironically, lost to Makumbi.

HUNTER HUNTED

Tebusweke felt betrayed by these developments and filed an attorney vs client suit in December 2015 demanding Shs 55m from Kaddu-Mukasa in unpaid legal fees.

While Kaddu-Mukasa claims that he had paid Tebusweke up to Shs 52m during the court process, there is no evidence to suggest so. He insists he always trusted Tebusweke and would just give him money without getting a receipt.

"I was left speechless. This is a man that I had paid at every stage of the case. Which lawyer in Kampala can work for you without down payment?" Kaddu-Mukasa laments.

But Tebusweke says Kaddu-Mukasa should not mistake upkeep money for legal fees.

"Yes, he would facilitate me. He could give me his car together with fuel. If I used mine, he would give me money for fuel and money for upkeep. But that does not amount to legal fees. No person could afford lawyers if it was pre-paid. That is why courts award costs payable by the vanquished," Tebusweke said, noting that Mukasa gave him no more than Shs 10m in these operational costs.

"He has told you he gave me Shs 15m to file the answer to petition. That is a lie. His sworn affidavit quotes Shs 18m! He first wanted Medard [Lubega Sseggona] to rep- resent him but Sseggona asked for just Shs 10m and Mukasa ran away.

That is when he came to my [new] firm and cried. He said he had no money since we had just come through elections. I accepted to work for him in anticipation that he would pay when he gets money from parliament. He never did!"

On the idea that he consented to little money, Tebusweke says Makumbi came to him as a man and knelt, crying for mercy.

"I accepted the Shs 40m [on top of the Shs 23m in the Court of Appeal] because I knew Makumbi could not pay more than that," Tebusweke said.

In Tebusweke's case against Kaddu-Mukasa, the former was represented by Joseph Luzige, the same lawyer who represented Makumbi in the election petition case.

CONFLICT OF INTEREST?

On this, Kaddu-Mukasa cites possible collusion between the lawyers. "It is then [during Tebusweke's attorney vs client suit] that I learnt that Luzige is actually Tebusweke's cousin, their mothers are sisters. All along they knew each other and probably they connived on the consent agreement," Kaddu-Mukasa says.

Appearing before Justice Flavia Ssenoga Anglin, Tebusweke said he handled Kaddu-Mukasa's case alone but was sacked immediately after the case had ended.

Tebusweke made reference to the letter Kaddu-Mukasa wrote to court in September 2013 disowning his consent agreement with Makumbi to pay Shs 40m. He insisted that Lumu did not give him any money after collecting it.

While Tebusweke argued he had handled the case alone, court records indicate that Kaddu-Mukasa was represented by two law firms. Lumu confirmed that they handled the case together with Tebusweke and said his colleague should be sincere.

"I believe Tebusweke was paid. Because we were two law firms but Kaddu-Mukasa insisted that he always gave money to Tebusweke, not me. If he was lying, why wouldn't he also say that he paid me as well?" wondered Lumu.

But Tebusweke said Lumu was a mere bystander in the entire case.

"To be sincere, I handled that case singlehandedly. It is true records show that we were two firms but I can assure you, Lumu never did anything," said Tebusweke.

The Observer perused through the file and Lumu was always mentioned as Tebusweke's assistant and only appeared twice, cross examining witnesses.

"I even had to re-cross-examine those witnesses because that man [Lumu] is incompetent. And it is surprising that Kaddu-Mukasa supported him and he took all the money. I won't allow them to cheat me," said an angry Tebusweke.

PAYUP

After a series of court proceedings and failed mediation attempts over the money, Justice Senoga ruled in Tebusweke's favour and ordered Kaddu-Mukasa to pay Shs 55.3m or face prison.

In her May 4, 2017, ruling, Senoga said there was no evidence that Mukasa used to pay Tebusweke as he claimed. A warrant of arrest for Kaddu-Mukasa was eventually issued on May 30, 2017 and is due to expire on July 24.

Since then, he has been on the run and now has a few options - to pay the money, to go to prison or remain in hiding.

"Tebusweke broke my heart. He even went to my 80-year-old mother's home and told her that he will not rest until he has arrested me. She [mother] even

collapsed due to high blood pressure," Mukasa sadly says.

While Mukasa recently petitioned the Uganda Law Society for intervention, Tebusweke says this will not stop him from claiming what is rightly his.

MORAL DECAY

Kaddu-Mukasa's story is representation of the plight of former legislators and shenanigans of Uganda's justice system. He spent 10 years in parliament but today he is in hiding because he cannot raise Shs 55m.

Whereas Kaddu-Mukasa can be excused for spending the biggest part of his last term either in court or bedridden, several other legislators have experienced torrid times after exiting parliament.

According to some observers, this explains why many former MPs run to President Museveni for political appointments, thus the resultant patronage. On the side of the justice system, if a legislator can be short-changed, what about the ordinary Ugandan?

When Tebusweke sued Kaddu-Mukasa, the presiding judge ordered both parties to solve issues out of court. People's Progressive Party's Sadam Gayira and lawyer Moses Kabuusu tried to reconcile them but failed.

"It is sad that this case represents a cracked legal system and high levels of dishonesty among lawyers. It is the first case where the person who won the petition is asked to pay costs!" Gayira told The Observer.

"These lawyers know how to play with the system and it is always the client that loses. Sadly, even the judicial officers are part of the plot! Where will the ordinary Ugandan get justice?" Kaddu-Mukasa admitted to The Observer that Tebusweke told him he is "determined to see me sell everything until I sell my underwear as well."