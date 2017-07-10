8 July 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Rescue Mission Underway On Skeleton Gorge

A rescue mission is underway after a tourist got stuck on a ledge in Skeleton Gorge, Cape Town on Saturday afternoon.

The woman who is Portuguese speaking but can barely speak English climbed onto a ledge which she could not get off, said spokesperson for the Wilderness Search and Rescue ( WSAR ) Johan Marais.

The WSAR team made use of an interpreter to communicate with her and attempted to rescue her using the Skymed helicopter. However, when the Skymed helicopter flew over the scene, they found that the wind was too tricky and that they would not be able to execute the rescue.

Marais said a team of technical rescuers have now been dispatched to climb up and rescue her.

The rescue mission is still underway.

