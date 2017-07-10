South Africa: Tom Burke Lephalale Cluster Housebreaking and Theft From the Farm

press release

The police have launched a massive manhunt for three suspects who broke into a house at Speculatie farm over the weekend and stole a number of items. This massive manhunt comprising the Lephalale Cluster Detectives Task Team, Lephalale K9 and BelaBela HPG Tracking Team led to the recovery of an Isuzu D/cab bakkie and four plasma TV's that were stolen from the farm.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspects accessed the said premises between 2017-09-08 and 2017-09-09 through the window. It appears that the owner, was not home at the time. The suspects used what appeared to be a grinder to cut the safe and took undisclosed amount of US dollars, 4 plasma TVs and a number of hunting rifles. They then loaded the stolen items onto the farmer's white Isuzu bakkie and drove off.

Some of the hunting rifles that were in the safe, were found on the bed in one of the rooms.

The said vehicle was found abandoned with flat tyres at about 10km from the scene, with only four plasma TVs still at the back. The suspects took the hunting rifles and the money.

The police are investigating the possibility that the suspects might have been previously employed at the farm. The three farm workers are still at large.

The Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba has commended all members who were involved in the operation for their quick response in recovering some of the stolen items.

Farmers are urged to follow correct processes when employing workers by demanding proper identification before registering any person as a farm worker.

Anyone with information is requested to contact the nearest police or call our toll free number 0860010111.