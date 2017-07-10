10 July 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Mom, Three Kids Found Dead in Witbank Home

Tagged:

Related Topics

A mother and her three children were found dead in a bedroom at their home in Witbank on Monday morning, Mpumalanga paramedics said.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said the woman, believed to be in her 20s, her daughter, 9, son, 5, and a 7-month-old baby boy were found at their home in Cancer Street.

"ER24 paramedics were called to the scene by local authorities and arrived at approximately 08:15. Once on scene, paramedics were led into the home and into the bedroom where they found the patients," Meiring said.

The paramedics found the mother lying on the floor and her children in their beds.

"It was evident that all four patients had been dead for some time. Unfortunately, nothing could be done by paramedics and the patients were pronounced dead," he said.

The details surrounding the incident were not yet known, but local authorities were on the scene to begin their investigations, Meiring said.

Source: News24

South Africa

Opposition Party to Visit KZN Hospitals Amid Cancer Crisis

Democratic Alliance (DA) shadow minister for health, Patricia Kopane, is expected to visit Addington and Inkosi Albert… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.