South Africa: Mom, Three Kids Found Dead in Witbank Home

A mother and her three children were found dead in a bedroom at their home in Witbank on Monday morning, Mpumalanga paramedics said.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said the woman, believed to be in her 20s, her daughter, 9, son, 5, and a 7-month-old baby boy were found at their home in Cancer Street.

"ER24 paramedics were called to the scene by local authorities and arrived at approximately 08:15. Once on scene, paramedics were led into the home and into the bedroom where they found the patients," Meiring said.

The paramedics found the mother lying on the floor and her children in their beds.

"It was evident that all four patients had been dead for some time. Unfortunately, nothing could be done by paramedics and the patients were pronounced dead," he said.

The details surrounding the incident were not yet known, but local authorities were on the scene to begin their investigations, Meiring said.

